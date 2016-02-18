Reality star Angela Raiola, known to fans as Big Ang, has died. The 55-year-old Mob Wives star passed away early Thursday morning, succumbing to stage 4 lung and brain cancer.
The news comes after reports surfaced last night falsely claiming that Raiola had already died. According to an announcement made by family members on Twitter, Big Ang passed away at 3:01 a.m. EST.
The news comes after reports surfaced last night falsely claiming that Raiola had already died. According to an announcement made by family members on Twitter, Big Ang passed away at 3:01 a.m. EST.
“It is with sad regret that we inform you that at 3:01 a.m. Angela Raiola peacefully ended her battle with cancer, and was called home," Vinnie Medugno posted to Raigola's Twitter feed. "She was surrounded by nothing but love from her immediate family and closest friends.”
Raiola's co-stars have been posting condolences online. Andy Cohen, Dr. Oz, Snooki, and Teresa Giudice have also paid tribute to the outspoken star on social media. People reports that her estranged husband, Neil Murphy, was by her bedside during her final moments.
Advertisement