This Vet Had The Best Plan To Help A Hungry Puppy

Whatever kind of day you've been having, let this video help you kick off your night in a pool of (happy) tears. This adorable dog is Graycie. The poor puppy is currently being cared for at Granite Hills Animal Care in Elberton, GA. Graycie was brought in to Animal Care on January 31, after spending two days receiving emergency treatment at the University of Georgia Veterinary School. Graycie was suffering from dehydration, anemia, hypothermia, and a vaginal prolapse.
According to a post on Granite Hills Animal Care's Facebook page, veterinarian Andy Mathis, DVM, decided to share a meal with the pup in her cage to comfort her while she ate. Dr. Mathis wrote, "She's been eating for the past 2 days, but not so comfortably, unless I leave the room, so today I decided to sit in the cage with her."
When you have no pancakes for breakfast. . . .Posted by Granite Hills Animal Care on Saturday, February 13, 2016
Those who want to help have been directed to Granite Hills Animal Care's fundraising page, Jimmy's Fund. And for those who want another way to support Graycie? Mathis wrote on the Facebook page, "Someone asked about sending her a toy. She might like that, probably never had one, would be my guess."
