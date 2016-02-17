We Had No Idea You Could Do THIS With a Twinkie

Twinkies are truly the most glorious multitaskers of the snack-cake world. They can act as dessert, get built into wedding cake, or serve as a cockroach bed. One inventive smoker even created a pipe out of the spongy dessert.
Instagram user Tym Bussanich, who describes himself as "Just a man with a pan," posted a helpful video for anyone looking for a strange way to use a Twinkie (only if you're in a state where such a device would be legal, of course). Bussanich, who posts plenty of smoke-free photography on his Instagram account, too, captioned the video, "Twinkie pipe!!!! The sweetest weed ever smoked!!!" If you're wondering how this could possibly work, Bussanich shows us exactly how it's done.
To create the Twinkie pipe you use a straw to remove the inner frosting, then pack one of the frosting holes at the end. Just more proof that there are innovators all around us.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
