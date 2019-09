Adidas Used Valentine's Day To Shut Down Homophobia

Adidas' official Instagram page rang in Valentine's Day with the photo above — a sportier take on those romantic two-pairs-of-converse-pointing-at-each-other photos that you most definitely had on your MySpace in 2006. The accompanying caption reads, "The love you take is equal to the love you make," echoing the "You get out what you put in" sentiment that's usually applied to workouts. It all seemed harmless enough, until some users took major issue with the fact that the couple appears to be two women. Sigh, this is why we can't have nice things, even on Valentine's Day.Shown below, Twitter user @laurmanisclexa captured some of the negative comments on the photo. The outraged Instagram users considered the post out of step with V-Day's meaning. It's a day that, as one user put it, is "FOR BOY AND GIRL, WHEN THEY ARE COUPLE."