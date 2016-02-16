Jenna Dewan Tatum may be married to one of the hunkiest guys in Hollywood. But that doesn't mean she doesn't have little crushes from time to time — like on a certain newly-minted Grammy winner.
Mrs. Channing Tatum was out to dinner with her gal pals one recent night in Los Angeles when suddenly the table realized that someone who sounded remarkably like Justin Bieber was playing the piano. All of a sudden, they realized that this wasn't a Biebs impersonator. It was the man himself, serenading them in the restaurant.
"We all completely fangirled out," the Supergirl actress told Ellen DeGeneres. "We're all married with 1.5 kids," she added. "We immediately turned 16." Definitely can't blame them for the sudden reversion to teen town — but more likely, they all turned 21: The women sent Bieber a drink to thank him for the song.
At that, point he headed over to their table. That's when Jenna found out that while she's been crushing on Bieber, Bieber has been crushing on Channing. There's apparently a whole lot of love within that little trio. Hopefully it will add up to a three-way lip sync battle sometime soon?
