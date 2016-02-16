Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoked All The Way To The Grammys

If you were wondering how Justin Bieber got to the Grammys, it probably isn't what you expected.
A limo? No.
A private car? Nah.
A helicopter? Nope.
He carpooled. Carpool karaoked, that is.
Bieber snagged a ride with Late, Late Show host, friend, and karaoke partner James Corden on the way to the Grammys, and they even helped each other get ready.
Keeping it cool and moisturized on the way to @TheGrammys with @justinbieber. See more in tonight's #LateLateShow!https://t.co/WH69OXtPb2— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) February 16, 2016
Corden clearly didn't have his own glam squad, nor did he apply a sheet mask like Bieber did, to prepare for the big night.
Luckily, the two are good enough friends now to help each other stay nice and moisturized for the event.
So nice of @justinbieber to help James get to @TheGRAMMYs on time... and moisturize his t-zone. pic.twitter.com/D0bF3QF2Sp— The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) February 16, 2016
Afterward, the two performed a karaoke rendition of Bruno Mars' nominated song "Uptown Funk," along with their signature "Box" dance move.
Right before his carpool karaoke appearance, Bieber also won his first Grammy for his part in the Skrillex and Diplo song, "Where R Ü Now." Skrillex and Diplo also won Best Dance/ Electronic Album for their work on the album, Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack Ü.
Bieber already uploaded a virtual acceptance speech for that first Grammy win.
Lol. Just playin. It's mine 😜 pic.twitter.com/BkjuckjZNe— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 15, 2016
If the Grammys are about anything, they're about good music — and great lotion, right?
