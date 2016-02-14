Scalia was a divisive figure to the public. His stances were often praised by conservatives, but denounced by liberals, particularly on issues of social justice. After Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 case which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, Scalia drew both criticism and support for his stance. In his written dissent, the late justice referred to the Court's majority decision as hubris, calling marriage equality supporters "hippies."
Scalia has proven just as divisive in death as in life. While the majority of major political figures have stuck to messages of condolence for his family, the partisan politics of his life and work are quickly coming to the forefront. Liberals quickly began posting "party" GIFs and pointing out the possibility that his last official act was denying a stay of execution. Meanwhile, conservatives have been calling to his legacy as the longest-serving justice on the Supreme Court and applauding staunchly conservative judgements.
Sad news indeed. While we disagreed on many issues, Justice Scalia was a brilliant man & a great son of Queens w/ a genuine joy for life.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 13, 2016
Saddened by Justice Scalia's passing. The next President must nominate successor that upholds constitution, founding principles.— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 13, 2016
Justice Scalia's views,often dissenting, destroyed the pretension of leftwing efforts to eliminate the American system of constitutional law— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 13, 2016
"I've never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure." - Mark Twain #Scalia— Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) February 13, 2016
J. Scalia email to law clerk who declined to go to church w/ him: "I shall tell the Creator of the Universe you were too busy to see him."— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 13, 2016
It would be easier not to "politicize someone's death" if they didn't hold a position with a lifetime appointment.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 13, 2016
So sorry to hear about the death of Justice Scalia, he was my date to the WHCD last year & was charming & engaging pic.twitter.com/qS6fHrnUNh— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 13, 2016
My thoughts and prayers are with Justice Scalia's family and colleagues, who mourn his passing.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 13, 2016
Justice Scalia was a defender of the constitution, an important conservative voice in the court. He will be missed. https://t.co/cOB3juvx7A— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 13, 2016
So sorry to hear of Justice Scalia’s passing. He served our nation well for decades. He and his family are in my thoughts and prayers.— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 13, 2016
The totally unexpected loss of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is a massive setback for the Conservative movement and our COUNTRY!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2016
I hope Scalia left provisions for a linen "winding-sheet," and a barrel of cider for his pallbearers, as the Founding Fathers intended.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 13, 2016
The funniest part of the Scalia news report is this sentence: “When he did not appear for breakfast, people became concerned."— Damien Fahey (@DamienFahey) February 13, 2016
Jeanette & I mourn the loss of Justice Scalia, and our thoughts & prayers are with his wife Maureen & his family. pic.twitter.com/e03KRZRM6q— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 13, 2016
Gov. Kasich's statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. pic.twitter.com/MAypwTGQR2— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 13, 2016
Last official act of Scalia seems to be denying a stay of execution https://t.co/zReAm9YaWJ— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 13, 2016
CNN talking heads fondly noting scalia "enjoyed it to the end." yeah, denying other ppl rights must have been super fun! what a swell guy.— Simon V-L (@simonwilliam) February 13, 2016
I am certain that all sides will proceed w/ the solemn dignity & calm responsibility befitting this news #Scalia pic.twitter.com/PdQQGhMt6O— Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) February 13, 2016