Reactions To The Death Of Justice Antonin Scalia Divided Along Party Lines

Lilli Petersen
Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast / AP.
As the news of the death of conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia broke on Saturday afternoon, social media erupted with people reacting to the news.

Scalia was a divisive figure to the public. His stances were often praised by conservatives, but denounced by liberals, particularly on issues of social justice. After Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 case which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, Scalia drew both criticism and support for his stance. In his written dissent, the late justice referred to the Court's majority decision as hubris, calling marriage equality supporters "hippies."

Scalia has proven just as divisive in death as in life. While the majority of major political figures have stuck to messages of condolence for his family, the partisan politics of his life and work are quickly coming to the forefront. Liberals quickly began posting "party" GIFs and pointing out the possibility that his last official act was denying a stay of execution. Meanwhile, conservatives have been calling to his legacy as the longest-serving justice on the Supreme Court and applauding staunchly conservative judgements.
