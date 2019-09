Though we have yet to see a variation on a Disney princess we don't love, here is something that makes even more sense. YouTube channel Movie Munchies has taken the ladies' most famous songs and returned them to their "original" languages, we assume with the help of alternate versions available on DVD.Besides being entertaining, the videos are a clever reminder of the origins of all the fairy tales commoditized by Disney. Because The Little Mermaid is adapted from a Hans Christian Andersen story, Ariel sings "Part of Your World" in Danish. Elsa's "Let It Go" is in Norwegian (though "The Snow Queen" is another Andersen tale, Arendelle is based on Norway ). Jasmine soars above "A Whole New World" belting in Arabic, while Rapunzel and Flynn duet in German.