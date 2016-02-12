Katy Perry Invited Taylor Swift To A Party, Surprising Everyone

Taylor Swift likes a lot of things. Cats. Girls nights. Reruns of Law & Order: SVU. But two things she doesn't like (or at least, has had complicated relationships with in the past) are Spotify and Katy Perry. But it looks like Perry has extended an olive branch to the "Bad Blood" singer.
Perry told The New York Times that Swift is invited to a Spotify party Perry is co-hosting on February 13, called "An Evening to Celebrate the Creators." The party will be a kind of stand-in for the Grammy Awards for Perry, since she isn't attending the ceremony on Monday.
Rumors of a Perry-Swift feud have been swirling after a series of apparent subtweets and unspecified criticisms in interviews seemed to point to a rift between the stars. Swift also pulled all her music from Spotify in 2014. So it doesn't seem like the shindig would be Swift's top choice for Saturday entertainment. Still, it's always nice to be invited.
Other musicians invited to the party include Adele and Karen O, as well as Sia and Missy Elliott, who are sharing hosting duties with Perry.
