Hollywood loves to tie everything up in a neat little bow. Sometimes that means the leading lady has to forgive some dude for not being honest and doing some shady stuff because they can't not end up together. Sometimes two people who treated each other horribly the whole film have to do an about-face and pretend they're actually in love but were too scared to admit it — but now they know that love truly is. Sometimes people just settle.



Maybe that stuff happens in real life, too, but more often than not, messy romantic situations are resolved by walking away. People break up all the time. People ghost. People decide, Fuck it, I'd rather Netflix and chill by myself than go out with some emotionally crippled ass-hat. Even when they love said ass-hat for some reason.



So, kudos to these films for reminding us that love can be fleeting and that happy endings don't have to be so cookie-cutter. We wish there were more like you.