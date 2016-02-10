Story from Entertainment News

This Viral Twitter Account Shows Just How Sexist Hollywood Is

Elizabeth Kiefer
We talk a lot about sexism in Hollywood (along with ageism, racism, and general discrimination against pretty much all people except for privileged white men). It is real. And it is not spectacular.

But the world rarely gets a true look at how these dynamics play out on a micro level, starting with words on the page. One industry insider — a producer named Ross Putman — is putting it all out there on Twitter, revealing actual female lead descriptions from real scripts. (Putnam has not yet returned Refinery29's request for comment.)

Putman changes all names to "Jane," but otherwise leaves the text alone, sharing entries one at a time. As you scroll through the Twitter page, a disappointingly predictable pattern emerges. Before we know anything else about her, we're told that "Jane" is beautiful — even when she is tired, or slightly beyond her model-esque prime, or crouched in a science lab, or wearing blue jeans.

The descriptions of these characters are, in a word, enraging — and indicative of how far women haven't come in show business. But don't take our word for it. Check them out for yourself.
