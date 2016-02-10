This weekend isn't just Valentine's Day, it's also Presidents' Day, which means most people have a three-day weekend. And believe it or not, you still have time to plan a last-minute getaway, without spending a boatload of cash. Ahead, six travel deals that are still available...for now. Hurry up and get 'em while you can.
Laguna Lodge Eco-Resort & Nature Reserve (Lake Atitlán, Guatemala)
Travel deal site Secret Escapes is offering several packages that would be worthwhile, even if it wasn't the eleventh hour. Our favorite is this South American steal: Get a luxe suite at the Laguna Lodge, an eco-chic hideaway in the Guatemalan Highlands, for $189 per night (that's $567 total for three nights, Friday through Sunday). No, it doesn't include airfare, but it does come with breathtaking volcano views and the chance to experience all the natural wonders of the Mayan jungle. Oh, and also, complimentary breakfast.
Happy Hacienda (Palm Springs, California)
If Palm Springs isn't already at the top of your list for a weekend escape, it should be. But instead of blowing your wad on a trendy hotel, consider renting this privately owned SoCal hacienda, which has everything you need — and at $89 a night, you really can’t beat the price. The one-bedroom condo has updated appliances, a pool, and is close to the laid-back downtown area.
Ka’anapali Beach Hotel (Maui, Hawaii)
There are few things as romantic as jetting off to Hawaii with 48 hours' notice And, luckily, Ka’anapali Beach Hotel has a package you won't be able to resist. The Make Maui Memories deal comes with four nights at the resort, two breakfasts, a private snorkel session, a sunset sail, a cooler bag, and a compact car rental, for $1,500. It's not exactly cheap, but it's a lot less you'd pay to book the same thing à la carte at the last minute. And, come on, it's Hawaii.
Ka’anapali Beach Hotel (Maui, Hawaii)
Taconic Hotel (Manchester, Vermont)
Picture this: You and your bae cuddling up, side by side, in the picturesque Vermont countryside. Well, that can be you, if you book the Taconic Tryst package at the new Taconic Hotel in Manchester. For $269 per night you'll get a king room, plus artisanal cheeses and chocolate upon arrival, champagne, and room service breakfast for two. To book, visit the hotel's official website and enter code LOVE. See you there.
Airbnb Treehouse Deal
If you're like us, you've always wanted to stay in a treehouse, but maybe you haven’t gotten around to it yet. Well, just in time for the holiday weekend, Airbnb is offering a secret deal where you can get $100 off your stay when you book a unique property — i.e., a treehouse. (It also extends to island properties, if that's how you roll.) Can't get it together in time to skip town this weekend? No worries, the offer is good for all qualifying reservations made between now and February 29. The deal is unpublished, but the credit will be automatically applied at checkout.
The Cloister at Sea Island (Sea Island, Georgia)
Itching for a quick Southern sojourn? Book a stay at The Cloister at Sea Island, Georgia. For Presidents' Day weekend, guests who book the minimum three-night stay will pay only $77 for the third night (which is a considerable deal, since the standard room rate clocks in at $395 a night, and the hotel rarely offers discounts). Use code PRES77 when you book. So luxe!
