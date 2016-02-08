This Is What A Six-Year-Old Happy Meal Looks Like

On February 3, Jennifer Lovdahl, who runs a chiropractic office in Anchorage, Alaska, posted some amateur food photography on Facebook. But she wasn't trying to paint her McDonald's Happy Meal in an appetizing light — she claims the still-intact French fries and nuggets are six years old.
She explained in the post that she had kept the fast food on her desk for six years for a reason. "We did this experiment to show our patients how unhealthy this 'food' is. Especially for our growing children!! There are so many chemicals in this food!" she wrote.
It's been 6 years since I bought this "Happy Meal" at McDonald's. It's been sitting at our office this whole time and...Posted by Jennifer Lovdahl on Wednesday, February 3, 2016
The food looks only slightly grey and stale. It's nowhere near the kind of moldy mess you'd expect from a meal that's lived through three Fast & Furious films.
This isn't the first time someone has shown that Happy Meals can have a long, long life. In 2010, food blogger Joann Bruso posted a photo of her year-old Happy Meal: "My Happy Meal is one year old today and it looks pretty good. It NEVER smelled bad. The food did NOT decompose. It did NOT get moldy, at all," she stated.
While the well-preserved fast food has troubling implications for drive-through addicts, at least we know what we'll all be eating in case of a zombie apocalypse.
