Disneyland: The Experience and Disneyland: The Memories are often two very different things. You tend to remember the magical moment you posed with Jasmine — not the several hours you spent standing in line after line, or the time you missed a spot when putting on sunscreen, which resulted in the worst burn of your life. But AnthologyCandles has taken all of those rosy-colored mental snapshots of your time at the park and captured them in its scented candles.
AnthologyCandles has an Etsy shop run by Rheney Williams, a self-described, "Artisan-turned attorney-returned artisan." The candles come in theme park-specific scents, like Churros and Main Street Bakery, as well as some that are more imagination-based, like Belle's Library and Part of Your World. We're kind of curious about the Haunted Mansion candle, which contains notes of "musty carpets, dusty furnishings, and graveyard Grasses" — the first two of which seems like the reason you buy a scented candle in the first place.
Feeling intrigued? Each of the hand-poured candles will run you $16. So grab one and prepare to turn your ordinary apartment into a much more magical space. Or at least it'll seem that way if you close your eyes, briefly abandon the cynicism of adulthood, and inhale.
