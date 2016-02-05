Here's How NOT To Interview Mariah Carey

Not many people get the chance to sing a duet with Mariah Carey. Da Brat. Jay Z. Busta Rhymes. Boyz II Men. Random Dutch reporter.



The pop star was being interviewed for Dutch television when the reporter threw out a curveball. Turns out he too has musical ambitions.



"My dream always as a singer was that I would have a chance to sing one line with you together," he told Carey. "Is that possible?"



The expression on the singer's face was the same one we'd expect to see if, say, Donald Trump walked into the room and asked her to be his running mate. That didn't stop the reporter from belting out a line from his all-time favorite Mariah song, "My All."



It was an awkward moment, but, lo and behold, Carey came through. She chimed in with her own magical voice, prompting her interviewer to gush "Oh my god, I just died and went to heaven."



Good on you, MC. Mind if we get a sit-down interview/"Heartbreaker" sing-along?



