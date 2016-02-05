Rose McGowan Is Divorcing Husband Davey Detail

Apparently Rose McGowan's married life wasn't so charmed after all.
The actress filed for divorce from husband Davey Detail (real name: David Leavitt) on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences, People reports. She and the visual artist were married in October 2013. McGowan has asked that neither party receive spousal support.
Court documents filed in Los Angeles claim that McGowan and Detail separated in May 2015. The pair were, however, spotted together in public in August of that year.
This was the politically active star's first marriage. She was previously engaged to rocker Marilyn Manson and director Robert Rodriguez before meeting Detail, whom she dated for a year before getting married. It was also Detail's first marriage.
