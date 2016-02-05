"I made the decision to lose the wig and write a song that spoke about my hair loss journey. On September 25, 2012, I had a concert for Alopecia Awareness called Stripped, sang my song, 'Beautiful,' and showed everyone my shiny, bald head for the very first time."



What did that feel like?

Asistio: "It was such a liberating experience. Along with stripping my head of the wigs and bandanas came the stripping of my soul — letting go of all my fears, doubts, and insecurities as regards to not having hair. It was like some sort of rebirth. I'm meant to make a stand for this disease and help others rise above it."



Tell us why you started the campaign.

Asistio: "I loved blogging and expressing myself. I also loved taking photos [and] videos and uploading them on Facebook and Instagram. I wanted to make a difference and I thought the best way to start is within my circle of friends and family. I wrote a blog about my alopecia journey, coming out bald, and started the Double A hand sign campaign. Surprisingly, a lot of people decided to support and help. A lot of people shared my blog and posted their own photos! The campaign eventually spread [to] different parts of the world."



Tell us how you discovered Asistio's campaign.

Regal: "I discovered Abby’s campaign when I was trying to understand my diagnosis with alopecia. Determined to search for answers and connect with something, I had gone home and started searching alopecia on the internet. It led me to Abby’s page on Facebook.