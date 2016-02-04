Actress and model Dree Hemingway is Playboy's first "non-nude" Playmate. But apparently "non-nude" doesn't mean that Hemingway is not posing nude. It just means that we're not seeing the totality of her nudeness.
The shoot by Angelo Pennetta features an image of Hemingway naked on a shag rug, her elbow artfully covering her breast. In one photo she's outdoors, nude, her hands covering her nipples and vagina. Another captures her from behind, running, her arm just concealing her butt crack. She's only wearing sneakers.
Now, it's not that these photos aren’t particularly tacky or all that different from what other men's magazines without Playboy's naughty reputation have published. (Remember Jennifer Aniston on the cover of GQ, anyone?) Nor did Playboy break any promises here. The New York Times reported back in October that even with the changes the magazine "will still feature women in provocative poses. But they will no longer be fully nude." Just nude with a caveat.
Hemingway, a scion of those Hemingways, is a legacy choice. Her mother, Mariel, was on the magazine's cover in 1982. Dree is described by Playboy as an "an anomaly. Not just because she is Playboy’s first non-nude Playmate, but her outlook on beauty, literature and success makes our Miss March 2016 a little different from the rest." Hemingway has appeared in indie films like While We're Young and Listen Up Philip.
Model Sarah McDaniel is on the selfie and Snapchat-referencing cover of the March issue. The fact that McDaniel is seemingly wielding the camera may imply that she has control over her image. Still, in an interview she said, "the idea was to look at me from a boyfriend’s perspective." So, yeah, it's not a concept that will wildly alter any preconceived notions you have about the perviness of Playboy.
