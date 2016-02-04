Story from Food & Drinks

Burger King Knows What Your Burger's Been Missing — Butter!

Molly Horan
Photo: Courtesy of Burger King.
Burger King's Extra Long Buttery Cheeseburger may sound like something your little cousin would request you make for dinner. Or maybe even something that you'd see in a Saturday Night Live skit. But it's actually a new item being served by the same fast-food chain that brought you black bun burgers.
What exactly makes this sandwich so special? According to Brand Eating, the sandwich features two beef patties slathered with a buttery garlic sauce, plus onions, iceberg lettuce, ketchup, mayonnaise, and American cheese, all atop a toasted hoagie bun. No, it's not a meal for the health-conscious diner, or any diner, if we're really being honest. Still, it could be the stuff of butter-lovers' dreams.
This is far from the first time a sandwich has married butter to meat. Jack in the Box's Classic Buttery Jack includes a beef patty and garlic herb butter. And the Fool's Gold sandwich features buttered bread and bacon.
The Extra Long Butter Cheeseburger will run you around $3.50 — or if you're feeling really bold, you can grab two for $5. But, please don't do that.
