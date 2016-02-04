Burger King Knows What Your Burger's Been Missing — Butter!

Burger King's Extra Long Buttery Cheeseburger may sound like something your little cousin would request you make for dinner. Or maybe even something that you'd see in a Saturday Night Live skit. But it's actually a new item being served by the same fast-food chain that brought you black bun burgers.
What exactly makes this sandwich so special? According to Brand Eating, the sandwich features two beef patties slathered with a buttery garlic sauce, plus onions, iceberg lettuce, ketchup, mayonnaise, and American cheese, all atop a toasted hoagie bun. No, it's not a meal for the health-conscious diner, or any diner, if we're really being honest. Still, it could be the stuff of butter-lovers' dreams.
This is far from the first time a sandwich has married butter to meat. Jack in the Box's Classic Buttery Jack includes a beef patty and garlic herb butter. And the Fool's Gold sandwich features buttered bread and bacon.
The Extra Long Butter Cheeseburger will run you around $3.50 — or if you're feeling really bold, you can grab two for $5. But, please don't do that.
