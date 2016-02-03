American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson is getting all Making a Murderer on the killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Whether or not the show will provide any definitive answers regarding the former football star's guilt remains to be seen. In the meantime, here's a minor mystery to solve.
Last night's premiere episode saw the accused Simpson, played by Cuba Gooding Jr., threatening to shoot himself in little Kim Kardashian's bedroom. The reality star's late father, Robert Kardashian, confirmed in a 1996 20/20 interview that Simpson did threaten suicide in his then 13-year-old daughter's room. Kardashian, who went on to defend Simpson in court, was able to diffuse the situation by saying, "I could never walk in this room, my daughter couldn’t sleep in this bed. She’d know what happened"
Vanity Fair reports that American Crime Story production designer Jeffrey Mossa used footage from the 20/20 interview to help recreate Kim's bedroom. The scene was shot in her father's former Encino home, but props were added to give the space more teenage authenticity. And, since some 13-year-old girls were known to have Tiger Beat posters on their walls at the time, creator Ryan Murphy demanded Kim's room follow suit.
In other words, those Joey Lawrence and Jonathan Taylor Thomas posters are Murphy's suggestion, not indicative of whom Kim actually crushed on at the time. We'd have gone for a Mark-Paul Gosselaar shout-out or maybe Tevin Campbell, but that's just us. What say you, Kimmy?
Last night's premiere episode saw the accused Simpson, played by Cuba Gooding Jr., threatening to shoot himself in little Kim Kardashian's bedroom. The reality star's late father, Robert Kardashian, confirmed in a 1996 20/20 interview that Simpson did threaten suicide in his then 13-year-old daughter's room. Kardashian, who went on to defend Simpson in court, was able to diffuse the situation by saying, "I could never walk in this room, my daughter couldn’t sleep in this bed. She’d know what happened"
Vanity Fair reports that American Crime Story production designer Jeffrey Mossa used footage from the 20/20 interview to help recreate Kim's bedroom. The scene was shot in her father's former Encino home, but props were added to give the space more teenage authenticity. And, since some 13-year-old girls were known to have Tiger Beat posters on their walls at the time, creator Ryan Murphy demanded Kim's room follow suit.
In other words, those Joey Lawrence and Jonathan Taylor Thomas posters are Murphy's suggestion, not indicative of whom Kim actually crushed on at the time. We'd have gone for a Mark-Paul Gosselaar shout-out or maybe Tevin Campbell, but that's just us. What say you, Kimmy?
Advertisement