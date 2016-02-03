BFFs Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer teased us last year when they said were cooking up a screenplay of some variety. But now it's sounds like they've got another project they're also working on together — more of a "true life" kind of thing.
A source reportedly told Grazia that the duo is working on a reality show. But hold any visions of a camera crew seriously following the famous duo around on wacky adventures. That's apparently not what they're aiming for.
The series — if it actually happens, that is — would satirize reality shows (something the comedian has definitely done on Inside Amy Schumer in the past).
Lawrence and Schumer will supposedly play exaggerated versions of themselves. Grazia also reported that the show would be produced by Comedy Central.
"Jennifer is obsessed with reality TV — in particular The Real Housewives — so when Amy first proposed the idea of a spoof reality show, she was immediately enthusiastic. She loves the idea of being part of a show that depicts female friendship honestly and satirizes Hollywood at the same time," a source told the outlet.
Only time will tell if this is really something in the works.
