You've got to have nerves of steel and a strong stomach to work on the set of The Walking Dead. You just never know who's going to be devoured by zombies, take a sword to the head, or be turned into a hamburger.
Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie on the AMC show, has seen her share of traumatic scenes, but one in particular almost sent her packing. And now, it wasn't Glenn falling off that dumpster into a crowd of flesh-eating zombies.
Cohan spoke about nearly reaching her breaking point during an appearance on Inside the Actors Studio, airing February 11.
"The script where Maggie has to give the character Lori a C-section to save the baby that becomes baby Judith," Cohan revealed, referencing a scene in season 3. "We all live in the same apartment building — we're ridiculously incestuous in this cast — so I go two doors down and I knock on Steven [Yuen]'s door and I said, 'I have to leave the show. I don't think I can do it.' It affects you so deeply to the core to dive into so much of this material, and that's when I realized that's why I have to do it, because the outcome of that — as heinous and as sleeplessly that affected me, and I'm sure that affected people who watched it — we watch to feel and to — hopefully — honestly portray something.
"Bad stuff happens, and what's the point in not getting real about it," she continued. "Ironically enough, as hot as this is, the deeper you go into it, you just have to let all that resistance go and then it's easier."
To be fair, that was an intense scene. Surely Carl had it worse, though?
