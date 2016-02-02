This Kid's Justin Bieber Dance Routine Will Make Your Day

John Philip Bughaw, a 7-year-old from the Philippines, is probably a better dancer than you. Bughaw also goes by the name Balang, and he loves to dance. His moves in a viral video set to "Bang Bang" got him a spot on The Ellen DeGeneres Show twice. And now he's tackling a new song — Justin Bieber's "Sorry."
Sorry by Justin Bieber Dance Cover ☺️☺️ #SorryPosted by John Phillip Bughaw aka Balang on Saturday, January 30, 2016
Bughaw has obviously gained some fans since his Ellen appearances. The video was posted to Facebook on January 30, and in four days it has been viewed over 11 million times. He absolutely owns every hip shake and chest pop. With his excellent moves, he's already reached his goal of becoming a Zumba instructor. With that kind of energy, his classes must have a serious wait list.
Advertisement