The One Thing Reese's Can't Get Right

Molly Horan
Photo: Courtesy of Reese's.
Reese's peanut butter cups get a lot of things right. They're chocolatey. They're full of peanut butter. But there's one small detail they haven't quite nailed — how to mold their candy into seasonal shapes that remotely resemble what they were aiming for.
This past Christmas, Reese's fans took to social media to express frustration that their Christmas offering looked nothing like the trees the package promised. Reese's response was perfect, but it seems they haven't stepped up their shape game for Valentine's Day.
Twitter has been flooded again, this time with lumpy, barely recognizable Reese's hearts that don't look like the romantic symbols fans were expecting.
At least Reese's doesn't seem to be taking the criticism to heart. They wrote in response to one Twitter critic, "Our hearts may beat to their own rhythm, but they still have that perfect taste."
