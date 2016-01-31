Nope, it's not Oscar night yet. But the Screen Actors Guild Awards pack a punch, especially when it comes to the red carpet. The fashion! The one-liners! And — perhaps best of all — the cute couples strutting their stuff, arm in arm.
Curious about who showed up together? Don't worry — we've got you covered. From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Sarah Hyland and the darling Dominic Sherwood, there were plenty of sweet celebs hand in hand. Without further ado: Check out the the most adorable duos who came out for the ceremony.
Curious about who showed up together? Don't worry — we've got you covered. From Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to Sarah Hyland and the darling Dominic Sherwood, there were plenty of sweet celebs hand in hand. Without further ado: Check out the the most adorable duos who came out for the ceremony.