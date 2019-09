Sometimes, you go to Target for a couple of items and you get a whole lot more. In this one woman's case, she got a lesson in kindness.On Facebook earlier this month, an Indiana mom named Sarah Owen Bigler posted a story about a recent trip to Target she took with her two young children. Her son was sick and she was hoping to get out of there quickly, but ended up in line behind an elderly woman who was paying for her items in change."Part of me, the part that had a long day at work, the part of me who had a 1-and-a-half year old having a meltdown in the cart, the part that had set an unnecessary timeline for Target and getting home, was frustrated with this woman and the inconvenience she had placed on me," Bigler wrote.But then, she saw how the young employee was treating the woman and changed her mind."I watched him help her count her change, ever so tenderly taking it from her shaking hands. I listened to him repeatedly saying 'yes, ma'am' to her," she wrote. "When she asked if she had enough to buy a reusable bag, he told her she did and went two lines over to get one for her and then repackaged her items."Bigler added, "Never once did this employee huff, gruff, or roll his eyes. He was nothing but patient and kind. "