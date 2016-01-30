

She then noticed how her own little daughter was standing next to the elderly woman, watching the young employee count her change.



"I realized I hadn't been inconvenienced at all," she wrote. "That my daughter was instead witnessing kindness and patience and being taught this valuable lesson by a complete stranger; furthermore, I realized that I, too, needed a refresher on this lesson."



When the employee started ringing Bigler up, he thanked her for her patience, but she said she thanked him for "teaching us patience and kindness by his treatment of that elderly woman." She then found the manager to share what this moment meant to her.



"We left Target with a cart full of consumable items," Bigler wrote. "But what is more a heart full of gratitude for such an invaluable lesson."



Bigler also shared a valuable piece of advice for any of her neighbors. "If you are ever in the Glendale Target, give Ishmael a smile and a nod," she wrote. "The world could use more people like him."





