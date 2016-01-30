Snoop Dogg Could Be The Next David Attenborough

Following the runaway success of Snoop Dogg and Jimmy Kimmel’s “Plizzanet Earth” segment, a petition has been launched for Snoop to take over the real thing.
Kelly Ooton of Lincoln, Nebraska started the petition, writing, “Snoop Dogg has narrated some Planet Earth in the past but yo we need him to narrate full episodes. Sign the petition if you agree.”
So far, she’s amassed just over 22,000 supporters, including the most important supporter of them all.
Kelly Ooton of Lincoln, Nebraska started the petition, writing, “Snoop Dogg has narrated some Planet Earth in the past but yo we need him to narrate full episodes. Sign the petition if you agree.”
So far, she’s amassed just over 22,000 supporters, including the most important supporter of them all.
who made this ?? lets get this shit going . who want more #PlizzanetEarth ?! https://t.co/u4Axt0NeNW pic.twitter.com/rE8lsTlqjS— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 28, 2016
Planet Earth, for those who don’t know, is a series originally produced by the BBC and narrated by the staid David Attenborough, a man who sounds as knowledgeable as parents around bathtime. The series goes from north to south pole, to redwood forests and the deepest reaches of the ocean, all in the name of providing a complete picture of all the amazing life our planet has to offer.
Snoop Dogg, on the other hand, doesn’t know an otter from a mongoose.
Advertisement
However, Snoop is uniquely suited to host Planet Earth because he’s gone by both Dogg and Lion, which is two more animals than most people have been associated with. But why stop with Snoop? Why not get other rappers to host other iconic shows?
We could have Kanye host Taxicab Confessions, then angrily deny that he’s into any of the stuff at the end of each episode. Maybe Drake could host Dancing With The Stars? And, of course, it goes without saying that B.o.B. should be all over Cosmos.
Advertisement