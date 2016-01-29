Norman Reedus managed to take a pretty morbid question and turn it into a not-so-subtle confession of his celebrity crush.
When The Walking Dead actor was a guest on "Inside the Actors Studio," host James Lipton asked what he would like to see when he entered heaven, E! reports. Reedus had a wonderfully specific response. So much so that he must have thought it over at least once or twice before.
He told Lipton he wants God to say, "Wow, I wasn’t expecting you! Come on back! There’s seven Rihannas waiting for you in a hot tub."
I hope Rihanna sees the episode, which airs on Bravo on Feb. 11, so we can hear her reaction. I also recommend Reedus listens, and purchases her new album.
You can watch other preview clips from the episode with Reedus and his co-stars here.
When The Walking Dead actor was a guest on "Inside the Actors Studio," host James Lipton asked what he would like to see when he entered heaven, E! reports. Reedus had a wonderfully specific response. So much so that he must have thought it over at least once or twice before.
He told Lipton he wants God to say, "Wow, I wasn’t expecting you! Come on back! There’s seven Rihannas waiting for you in a hot tub."
I hope Rihanna sees the episode, which airs on Bravo on Feb. 11, so we can hear her reaction. I also recommend Reedus listens, and purchases her new album.
You can watch other preview clips from the episode with Reedus and his co-stars here.
Advertisement