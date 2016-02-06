Update: Beyoncé won't be the only performer returning to the Super Bowl halftime show. Bruno Mars revealed on Instagram that he'll join Coldplay's performance as well. He didn't share any details, so we don't know if he's doing one of his own songs, joining Coldplay for a medley, or just jamming with Bey.
This story was originally published on January 29.
Are you ready for some football? Yes. Are you ready for some Beyoncé? Hell yes. Are you ready for some Coldplay? Sure, why not.
Now that we know which teams are headed to the Super Bowl, it's all feeling very real. There's still just over a week until game day, but a certain British rock band is ready to get fans pumped up for the halftime show. Sounds like a good time to drop the video for the group's new collab with Ms. Knowles, "Hymn for the Weekend."
The video was shot in Mumbai, though Queen Bey reportedly filmed her scenes separately. It's almost certain that she'll join Chris Martin in singing the song during the Super Bowl when she makes her guest appearance. Of course, we wouldn't mind if Left Shark and Missy Elliott stopped by, too. Just a suggestion!
Advertisement