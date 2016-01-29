There's real life legal trouble for one of the women who plays a Litchfield inmate on Orange Is The New Black.
TMZ has reported that makeup artist Holly Hartman filed for a restraining order against Taryn Manning, accusing the actress of attacking her. Per TMZ, Hartman alleges that Manning "head-butted her in the face, whipped her with a wet towel, sprayed Windex in her eyes and mouth and put her in a headlock." A judge, however, reportedly rejected Hartman's request. Back in 2012, Manning was arrested in another incident involving Hartman.
In a statement released to Refinery29, Manning's counsel said Hartman's recent actions are "suspect," and that Hartman herself is "under investigation" for stalking Manning. "The court has already denied the request by Ms. Hartman for a temporary restraining order," the statement reads. "The application for the order is suspect because Ms. Manning has had no contact with Ms. Hartman in many months due to Ms. Hartman's actions against Ms. Manning which are currently under criminal investigation in multiple jurisdictions. These investigations have long predated these entirely fabricated allegations. Ms. Hartman is under investigation for stalking Ms. Manning and for theft and other crimes. It is clear that Ms. Hartman's camp has leaked these allegations which were not available publically to elevate her own position and obscure her own wrong doing."
Manning is not the only Orange Is The New Black actress dealing with assault allegations. Dascha Polanco, who plays Dayanara Diaz, was charged with the assault and harassment of a 17-year-old girl. Polanco reportedly left New York to avoid her accuser.
