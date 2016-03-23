Update: All charges against Orange Is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco have been dismissed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.



Polanco's lawyer has issued the following statement on her behalf, which Refinery29 received via email today:



"From the start, Ms. Polanco has denied the allegations and we have said that the charges should be dismissed. We are pleased that after a thorough investigation and review of the actual evidence, the District Attorney’s Office has done the right thing and agreed to dismiss the case against Ms. Polanco.



"It is clear to us that the so-called victim was motivated by the prospects of a payday. She devised a plan to have Ms. Polanco pay her to withdraw the charges, which was furthered by a campaign of harassment directed at Ms. Polanco and her family and jeopardized their safety. Fortunately, we had irrefutable evidence of the complainant’s misdeeds on tape, including her extortion attempts, which was provided to the District Attorney’s Office.



"Ms. Polanco is delighted to be able finally to put this matter behind her and refocus her energies on her family, and her career."