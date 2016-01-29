Do you —
A. Live in a big city, perhaps Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, or San Francisco?
B. Are you a millennial?
C. Do you work in a creative industry where your mind is stimulated, but your wallet is crippled?
If you answered yes to any of the above, then guess what? North West's personal closet is probably the size of your apartment.
Kim Kardashian shared a picture of little Nori's closet that puts your apartment to shame.
A. Live in a big city, perhaps Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, or San Francisco?
B. Are you a millennial?
C. Do you work in a creative industry where your mind is stimulated, but your wallet is crippled?
If you answered yes to any of the above, then guess what? North West's personal closet is probably the size of your apartment.
Kim Kardashian shared a picture of little Nori's closet that puts your apartment to shame.
Like most children, Nori clearly doesn't know how good she has it. A Hello Kitty backpack, a Minnie Mouse umbrella, TWO baby doll strollers, and an array of colorful tu-tus?! I die.
Advertisement
She also needs room to keep all of her fur coats. And all that two-year-old swag.
If all that was mine, I would never leave. Although it seems that might indeed be the case, based on the caption, "It's gonna be a long night..."
Other than the fact that I am envious of this set-up, I am pleased to see that there are a couple dozen books stacked in the front corner.
Beauty and brains. Thatta girl.
Advertisement