Do you —A. Live in a big city, perhaps Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, or San Francisco?B. Are you a millennial?C. Do you work in a creative industry where your mind is stimulated, but your wallet is crippled?If you answered yes to any of the above, then guess what? North West's personal closet is probably the size of your apartment.Kim Kardashian shared a picture of little Nori's closet that puts your apartment to shame.