This AirBnB Is Designed Specifically For Netflix & Chill

Let’s say you want to Netflix and Chill but your room has a complete lack of branded bedsheets and is, like, totally inconvenient to the West Village. Artists Tom Galle and ART404 have you covered.
Their new combination art project/actual, rentable AirBnB offers a space customized for maximum Netflixing and chilling. (Our understanding is that involves sitting in a space, hanging out, watching shows or movies on streaming service Netflix, and nothing below the belt.)
The Netflix & Chill Room includes a bed with red Netflix-emblazoned sheets, a fully stocked mini-bar (Champagne, wine, rosé, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey, beer, and mixers), an HD projector featuring AppleTV and Netflix, surround sound, a big bathroom, and a view of the city. If you decide you’d rather stand on a roof and chill, they have that too.
The maximum occupancy is two, and that is “a serious request,” but the artists live above the space and will even accompany you out if need be.
If you want to take advantage of the room, you'd better get a move on. The pair plan to keep the project up only a few months.
"[Our overall goal] is to make a project that makes a mark and gets seen, and it seems to be going pretty well so far," Galle told Mashable. "The money is secondary, it’s mostly to keep it going and offer a quality experience...We’ll see how it goes."
