I didn't think food ridiculousness could go beyond these insane shakes, but I was wrong; Chick-fil-A has a 2016 diet suggestion for all of us — eat its grilled chicken nuggets every three hours. Yes, really. A dude named Rodger Sherman tweeted this on January 27:
Chick-Fil-A suggests adding "one healthy habit" to your day, like eating chicken nuggets every three hours pic.twitter.com/PO3ADjyWUZ— Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) January 27, 2016
Hilarity ensued on Eater when it released its own set of gag dietary guidelines, including, “Do not be tempted to substitute an original Chick-fil-A sandwich: Thanks in no small part to the buttery bun, that admittedly glorious creation contains 440 calories.”
To Chik-fil-A’s credit, its nuggets are not fried or breaded, just grilled. But still, I am not sure that eating grilled chicken all day every day counts as “healthy.” What happened to just eating a balanced diet?
Advertisement