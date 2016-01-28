The news of Mattel's new Barbie dolls is spreading across the internet today.
The new dolls have varying body types, skin colors, and personal styles — in hopes of better reflecting the diverse children who play with them.
However, one actress is quite displeased with this innovative representation.
Kirstie Alley took to Twitter to explain why she wishes that Mattel never created the updated dolls.
"Are we seriously going to imply that BARBIE needs to be taken seriously? Jeez bring back 1965 where BARBIE just looked like freak," she wrote.
She also added, "I'm glad I was raised in the '50s when a doll was an object, not a role model, & boys could call me a cootie without going to the principal."
The mother of two didn't go into more detail about her distaste, but it seems she is in the minority.
Most people are voicing that they are happy to see a change in the unrealistic Barbie dolls of the past.
But how cool is it that children can now see so much diversity in the Barbie doll aisle?! I would have loved that when I was a young girl.— Maria Vicente (@MsMariaVicente) January 28, 2016
BRB running out to get a brand new curvy Barbie doll that actually looks like me.— Jacquelynn Hongosh (@JHongosh) January 28, 2016
As Richard Dickson, president and COO of Mattel, told Time, “Ultimately, haters are going to hate. We want to make sure the Barbie lovers love us more—and perhaps changing the people who are negative to neutral. That would be nice.”
