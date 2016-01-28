Story from Entertainment News

This Actress Wants The Old Barbie Back

Morgan Baila
Photo via Twitter.
The news of Mattel's new Barbie dolls is spreading across the internet today.

The new dolls have varying body types, skin colors, and personal styles — in hopes of better reflecting the diverse children who play with them.

However, one actress is quite displeased with this innovative representation.

Kirstie Alley took to Twitter to explain why she wishes that Mattel never created the updated dolls.

"Are we seriously going to imply that BARBIE needs to be taken seriously? Jeez bring back 1965 where BARBIE just looked like freak," she wrote.

Photo via Twitter.

She also added, "I'm glad I was raised in the '50s when a doll was an object, not a role model, & boys could call me a cootie without going to the principal."
Photo via Twitter.

The mother of two didn't go into more detail about her distaste, but it seems she is in the minority.

What a humbling moment for #Barbie and this is just the beginning… #TheDollEvolves #barbiestyle

A photo posted by Barbie® (@barbiestyle) on

Photo via Instagram.

Most people are voicing that they are happy to see a change in the unrealistic Barbie dolls of the past.
Photo via Twitter.
Photo via Twitter.

As Richard Dickson, president and COO of Mattel, told Time, “Ultimately, haters are going to hate. We want to make sure the Barbie lovers love us more—and perhaps changing the people who are negative to neutral. That would be nice.”
