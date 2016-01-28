Yolanda Foster Defends Her Children In Post About Lyme Disease

Yolanda Foster took to her blog and Instagram to combat some health-related gossip on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Following the Tuesday episode, during which several Housewives gathered at Kyle Richards’ house for a barbeque, Foster responded to comments about her children Bella and Anwar’s health. Foster, Bella, and Anwar all suffer from chronic Lyme disease. Foster’s battle has been public, Bella and Anwar’s much less so.
Lisa Vanderpump, herself the mother figure in her own (amazing, wonderful) reality fiefdom, was the one to pass along something Mohamed Hadid, the children’s father, said “He just said no, that she’s the only one that has it,” Lisa said. “He said he doesn’t think that they had it.”
Foster wrote, on her blog, that she was glad to have left the party early. “The only thing I saw grilling was gossip...I have nothing to prove and know that my journey is public due to the job I've chosen as a Housewife, but I can't accept something so delicate as my children's health being talked about in such a way. I know I'm not the only mother who would speak to this… It's one thing when your integrity is doubted, spoken of behind your back, but it strikes another cord [sic] when it's your children.”
She said that she and Mohamed had teamed up to help treat their children’s illness, which forced Bella to give up professional horseback riding and Anwar to undergo ongoing ozone and UVI treatments.
“Bella and Anwar were diagnosed at the end of 2013 and have been in extensive holistic treatment ever since,” Foster wrote. “It's very common for multiple family members to be affected by Lyme disease. The children and I lived on a horse ranch in Santa Barbara for 10 years and spent the majority of our time outside in nature.”
The Housewife also posted an Instagram tribute to her children’s bravery.
2015-Watching my brave babies suffer in silence in order to support me in my journey has struck the deepest core of hopelessness inside of me, it is because of them that I continue to fight relentlessly....... I will not allow them to live a life of pain and suffering……. I will prevail and walk to the end of the earth to find a cure for them and millions of others debilitated by this invisible disease!!!! We all deserve to live a healthy life, don't you think? #LymeDiseaseAwareness #FightingTheInvisible #RealLifeProblems #SoulPower #WeMustFindACureAffordableForAll #RHOBH @bravotv @bravoandy @evolutionusa Link to MY BLOG on tonight's episode is in my bio-please check it out
