Yolanda Foster Defends Her Children In Post About Lyme Disease

2015-Watching my brave babies suffer in silence in order to support me in my journey has struck the deepest core of hopelessness inside of me, it is because of them that I continue to fight relentlessly....... I will not allow them to live a life of pain and suffering……. I will prevail and walk to the end of the earth to find a cure for them and millions of others debilitated by this invisible disease!!!! We all deserve to live a healthy life, don't you think? #LymeDiseaseAwareness #FightingTheInvisible #RealLifeProblems #SoulPower #WeMustFindACureAffordableForAll #RHOBH @bravotv @bravoandy @evolutionusa Link to MY BLOG on tonight's episode is in my bio-please check it out

