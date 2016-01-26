It's been really busy in the legal department at Chipotle the last few months. First, they've been dealing with suits relating to the E. coli outbreak that's rocked the chain. And this week came news of a sexual discrimination case against two managers in Cincinnati.
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, three former general managers are suing Chipotle, alleging they were unfairly terminated by a male manager, even though they had glowing performance reviews.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that during court proceedings, lawyers for the plaintiffs described how Herman Mobbs frequently made underhanded remarks when he visited the women's stores, including saying things like, "There sure are a lot of overweight women working here."
Each woman has her own horrific story to share, but perhaps the most upsetting account comes from Elizabeth Rogers, who alleges she was fired for taking maternity leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (a federal law which requires companies of a certain size to provide their employees with 12 weeks unpaid leave) after she had twins. Rogers had a traumatic birth, with one of the twins dying during delivery, and the other hospitalized. She had to return to work while her baby was still in the hospital, and her position was terminated less than two months later. She had worked at Chipotle for eight years.
Chipotle is arguing that all three women were let go based on their work performance.
