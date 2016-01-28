Episode 5: Control



This marks the series’ most difficult and pivotal episode, which deals with matters of consent. But before we get there, Jessie’s lawn poop has gone viral because Sadie had indeed “Vined that shit.”



Jessie hasn’t realized this though, because she’s preoccupied with Cole, who is now living with her again. Stuart bangs on her door to inform her of her success, he even booked a meeting for her with Waste Media. (Waste is basically Vice.) Cole’s not impressed, but that hasn’t quite killed Jessie’s buzz. She scans the internet, taking in all the attention she’s getting. Cole takes away her computer. “I think we should get back together,” he says. Jessie isn’t convinced. She tells him he can stay for a couple of days while she thinks about it.



Later, she’s practicing for her meeting in front of the mirror, and Cole looks on disdainfully. She tells him to stop being “weird.” He tells her to stop being “so sexy.” Though she protests he kisses her. She tells him she has to go to her meeting, but he takes her pants off anyway. He fingers her and she enjoys it. She tells him thank you, but that she has to go. He won’t let her. She tells him to stop it and tries to push him off of her. He pulls down her pants and jams himself into her as she vocalizes her pain. The camera focus on Jessie’s paralyzed face.



Waiting for the meeting, she remains in that stunned state. “I feel fat,” she tells Stuart.



In the meeting the Waste guys say they aren’t looking for another pair of “tits.” They look at Stuart and Jessie skeptically. As Jessie looks at the bearded men, she flashes back to her rape and to Stuart trying to get her to smile.



“Fuck this shit,” she says, getting up. “I am so sick of asking men with man buns and tuna breath for permission to be myself. Am I good enough? Fun enough? Thin enough? Good enough? Pretty enough? Asian enough? Is my pussy clean enough? You guys pretend to be this edgy fucking company, but you know what? There is more pussy fear in this room than the Republican National Convention.”



She tells them they don’t deserve her, and then exits on, “God is a woman, fuck the patriarchy.” Amen.





Episode 6: Better



It’s the morning and Jessie is cooking. Cole approaches her affectionately, but she tells him not to touch her. He thinks she’s “pretending” to break up with him. She’s not.



“I should have let you die that night you overdosed in Vegas,” she says. He confronts her with her eating disorder. “Why don’t you go back to the fucking bathroom? Why are you cooking this fucking food anyway? We all know what happens Jessie,” he says. “It’s no secret.” She orders him to get out. She throws her diet pills out, burns sage, and trashes her vision board.



She meets Stuart on a roof. He convinced Waste to give her another chance, and now they are sending her to Middle East. He tells her, “now that everybody loves you, though, don’t forget you love me.” She’s focuses on only one part of that statement. “Everybody loves me?” she asks.



She goes to dinner with her mom before leaving for her trip. Her mom thinks she’s going to come out as gay. Instead, she comes out as bulimic. Jacqueline is puzzled. “I don’t understand,” she says, in denial. “You’re beautiful and you’re happy and you’re successful and you’re tan.” Not that those things, would negate bulimia. “Why are you telling me this?” she says.



Jessie goes to the bathroom. She comes out forgiving Jacqueline, but Jacqueline instead sends her home. “You’re not the only one with stuff, do you know what I mean?” she says.



Jessie spirals and heads to a donut shop where the woman behind the counter knows her name. She asks for day-old donuts, saying that she’s going to drop them off at the homeless center. Texts roll in from Stuart asking her where she is.



She takes two boxes of donuts and eats them as she drives to the airport, nearly missing her flight. When the airport is finally in sight a cop pulls her over. “Shit,” she says.