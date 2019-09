Back in 2014 , Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke, saying he abused her sexually and emotionally. Gottwald countersued for defamation and breach of contract. In September, Kesha filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to allow her to work with other producers and companies outside of her contracts with Dr. Luke. The motion states that, "[Her] future is at risk unless this Court takes immediate action that allows Kesha to pursue her passion and her livelihood — making music — without interference from the man who has so badly damaged her body, mind, and spirit." Court papers filed in late October note that Kesha was willing to continue to work with Sony, just not with a label affiliated with Dr. Luke and his companies, only Sony refused. The papers argue : "Kesha now faces an abysmal decision: work with her alleged abuser (as noted, the truth or falsity of the allegations of abuse are not at issue in this Motion), or idly and passively wait as her career tick-tocks away."According to the fan Twitter account @KeshaTODAY , a #FreeKesha protest is scheduled for outside the New York State Supreme Court tomorrow at 9 a.m.