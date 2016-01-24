And babies make...nine.
Western Australia is about to get a population spike — and it's all down to one family. Kimberley Tucci and her husband are parents to two young girls, but decided to try for a third child in the hopes of adding a boy to their brood. As luck would have it, they got their wish. They're expecting one baby boy and four baby girls. Quintuplets, folks!
The pregnancy inspired Tucci to start a blog, Suprised by Five. She's also starring in a pregnancy photo shoot like no other.
Photographer Erin Elizabeth has shared images from Tucci's stunning shoot, taken at 25 weeks. She cradles her pregnant belly while modeling goddess-y gowns on the beach, looking very serene for a woman who is about to have five babies in her arms.
This absolutely stunning woman (or shall I say goddess??) is expecting not one, but FIVE babies. Yes, you read that...Posted by Erin Elizabeth Photography on Tuesday, January 19, 2016
I've been getting a lot of emails asking to see more pictures from the maternity session with Kim from Surprised by Five...Posted by Erin Elizabeth Photography on Thursday, January 21, 2016
To quote Elizabeth: "It's hard to believe there are six people in this photo."
