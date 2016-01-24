Incredible Pregnancy Photo Shoot Captures What It's Like To Carry Quintuplets

Erin Donnelly
And babies make...nine.

Western Australia is about to get a population spike — and it's all down to one family. Kimberley Tucci and her husband are parents to two young girls, but decided to try for a third child in the hopes of adding a boy to their brood. As luck would have it, they got their wish. They're expecting one baby boy and four baby girls. Quintuplets, folks!

The pregnancy inspired Tucci to start a blog, Suprised by Five. She's also starring in a pregnancy photo shoot like no other.

Photographer Erin Elizabeth has shared images from Tucci's stunning shoot, taken at 25 weeks. She cradles her pregnant belly while modeling goddess-y gowns on the beach, looking very serene for a woman who is about to have five babies in her arms.
To quote Elizabeth: "It's hard to believe there are six people in this photo."
