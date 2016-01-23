Aaron Gillies, a comedian based out of London, surrendered his love life to the whims of the internet when he decided to use Google’s autocomplete to fill out his dating profile. He posted the results to Twitter — and they are pretty glorious.
I used Google autocomplete to write a dating profile and it may be the best dating profile ever pic.twitter.com/DyspovLr3t— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 21, 2016
Turns out, Google actually has a pretty good idea of what people are looking for in a partner. Isn’t everyone’s ideal partner addicted to alcohol and able to fix their car? And “ready” is, in truth, the ideal body type. Why hasn’t OKCupid added that as an option yet?
While Gillies doesn’t say which dating app he was using, we’re up to the challenge of finding the profile. It could be worth it to find someone who, like us, is turned off by "being found in human form." We do have two thumbs, so we're obviously just his type.
One word of advice, though: Add your photo, Aaron. The blank logo makes us think you're not committed to the bit.
Advertisement