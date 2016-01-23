Megan Fox is selling the decidedly Brady Bunch-looking house that she shared with her ex-husband, Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob Brian Austin Green, real estate site Trulia reports. They moved into the Sherman Oaks, CA, home while Fox was pregnant with the former couple's second child.
The three bedroom, three bathroom home is going for $1.299 million, which might sound like a fortune, judging by its unglamorous exterior. But looks can be deceiving, as the recently renovated property boasts vaulted ceilings, oak paneling, jealousy-inducing closets, a Zen koi pond, and waterfall.
Fox filed for divorce on August 21, citing irreconcilable differences. On September 29, Green subsequently filed documents requesting spousal support in light of his career-inhibiting vertigo. Both parties have requested joint custody of sons Noah, 3, and Bodhi, 23 months.
This sale follows Fox's annual home sale habit. As Trulia notes, in 2014, the then-couple offloaded a larger, A-list worthy Los Feliz, CA, pad in 2014, and then their Toluca Lake, CA, residence in December 2015. To see what's on the real estate market courtesy of Fox this year, here's a virtual tour.
