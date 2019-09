Update: Amy Schumer Receives Apology From Comedian Who Accused Her Of Stealing Jokes

Right when Amy Schumer seemed to be triumphing in the Twittersphere , she's facing another internet debacle — one we're tempted to nickname "Funny Women, Serious Accusations."Over the weekend, three female comedians — Wendy Liebman Tammy Pescatelli , and Kathleen Madigan — all shared frustrations on Twitter about seeing familiar material appear in a variety of bits by Schumer, ranging from Inside Amy Schumer to Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo to Trainwreck.Apparently, it started with a now-deleted tweet from Liebman reading, “Between Amy Schumer doing 1 of my best jokes on her HBO special and this meme of my joke, I’m done with social media.” The meme, which was not related to Schumer, shows another alleged rip-off of one of Liebman's jokes.Then, Chuck Martin , a comedian, writer, director, and producer, suggested Liebman talk to Pescatelli and Madigan about their own qualms with Schumer's jokes.Thus ensued the following back-and-forth conversation on Twitter, in which the comedians point out specific instances where they believe Schumer took jokes from their stand-up routines. Pescatelli said Schumer used to open for them when she was on the road, which could be where she first heard the material. Some of the tweets have since been deleted, but we've captured the text, below.