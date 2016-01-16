How Everyone Lost An Outrageous Amount Of Money In 2015

Even if you’re super careful with your money, the fees — particularly overdraft fees, which generally top $30 per transaction — are something to be worried about. These fees disproportionately affect the poor, who don’t always have a financial cushion and may find themselves charged outrageous fees on small expenses. A study found that the majority of overdrafts are on transactions under $25. The $30 or so, which then go to the banks, are funds that low-income individuals will not have to spend on other necessities.



If you, like many of us, sometimes find that you have a tenuous grasp on your finances, there are ways to avoid the fees. When it comes to ATM fees, it may be as simple as going a little bit further out of the way to access your own bank’s ATM or using the “cash back” option that many stores offer. When it comes to overdraft fees, most banks actually allow consumers to opt out. It won’t protect you if a check bounces or you keep charging a card after you’re in the red, but it will stop you from taking cash out of an ATM if you’re already overdrawn.



