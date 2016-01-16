

One person she doesn't have trouble reading, though, is Meyers. Bloom was an intern at Saturday Night Live during Meyers' time at the show, though he admitted he didn't remember her. But she remembered him, prefacing her story with, "No one remembers when someone's pleasant to them."



She then went on to tell a tale about an intern — not her — who got Meyers the wrong salad. When the intern asked if he could get Meyers another, Meyers said, "No, I guess we can work with this," before slamming the door.



But Alec Baldwin did lend Bloom his car one time so she could get coffee in the snow, so there's that.