Ronda Rousey is planning to step into the comedy ring — with a little help from Tina Fey.
According to Deadline, the comedian and the MMA fighter will star in a new movie called Do Nothing Bitches, written by Sisters scribe Paula Pell.
Not much is known about the film just yet, but Deadline reports Fey is one of many "wealthy pampered wives who get a rude awakening at a camp where Rousey plays the no-nonsense instructor."
No surprise to hear it's going to be heavy on female empowerment. The film's title is a quote from a famous Rousey speech in which she explained that her mom raised her to be tough and not, what she calls, a "do-nothing bitch."
Rousey, who recently suffered her first UFC loss, says that a "D.N.B" is the kind of woman that just "tries to be pretty and be taken care of by somebody else." Definitely not her.
"Just because my body was developed for a purpose other than fucking millionaires doesn't mean it's masculine," she said in a UFC interview. "I think it's femininely badass as fuck, because there's not a single muscle on my body that isn't for a purpose. Because I'm not a do-nothing bitch."
This is isn't the first time a Rousey quote has found its way into the zeitgeist. Last summer at the Made in America Festival, Beyoncé used Rousey's words to launch into her 2009 song, "Diva."
Of course, we already know Fey is funny, but fans will get to see Rousey — who has appeared in The Expendables 3, Furious 7, and Entourage — show off her comedy chops when she hosts Saturday Night Live on January 23.
