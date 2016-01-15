Elton John made a heartfelt tribute to David Bowie during a concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles this week. Kicking the concert off with, "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding," the musician spoke fondly and thoughtfully about his longtime friend. He later reprised Bowie's beloved track, "Space Oddity" on the piano.
But even with a somber note ringing forth, Sir Elton managed to make the evening a pop-y success. He also drew on his own canon — and polished off an old favorite dating back to his early career. That track was, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," originally done as a duet between John and English singer Kiki Dee. On Wednesday night, though, Demi Lovato took the reins.
(Does she sound just the tiniest bit off-key? Maybe. But we're still in favor of the pop princess redoing this particular track. Joe Jonas, we're looking at you for this one.)
