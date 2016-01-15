Have you ever felt envious of a cat's selfie game? Well, you're about to. Meet Manny. Manny may look like a normal cat, but he is so much more than that. He is, in fact, a master of the selfie.
On an Instagram account, run by his human under the username @yoremahm, Manny displays an array of impressive snaps. The user told LoveMeow that Manny is the "boss of the dogs," and it's clear from the photos. Most of the pictures are taken with a GoPro, as he is an adventurous feline as well as a cat on the go.
He selfies with the #squad.
He also knows how to work his angles.
He never misses a chance for a FaceTime screen grab, even if his friend does have a long face in it.
He selfies about what he would do if he won Powerball.
He also knows to never pass up a sunset selfie.
He isn't ashamed to upload a double-chin selfie.
And, he loves Adele just as much as you do.
Manny! He's just like us! Except way cooler.
