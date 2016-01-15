Neither do I — and yet I struggled with guilt over those Friday-night beers, until it struck me that guilt is more problematic than yeast-fermented malt. I enjoyed those beers. I noticed and appreciated them more than I usually do after their absence from my life — and then I kept my count at two. Since then, I've had drinks here and there, while noticing more awareness in my drinking. What I have going right now is working pretty well. If I want a chocolate bar, I'm eating one, and if I want a glass of wine, I'm having that too — but I'm also focusing on making choices based on what will make me feel good (and that includes the next day) rather than simply out of habit. As one woman in our video puts it, "I don’t see it as a pass-fail thing, drinking or not drinking. I see it as decisions you make for yourself to help live a better life."



That glass of wine I enjoy at night when I get home is not the enemy, and neither am I for having it. If there is an enemy, it's excess. And if Dry January works for you, have at it. On February 1, I'll be here for you with a bottle of wine (to share).