Ross belongs with Rachel. Chandler and Monica eventually become lovebirds. But why is it that Joey and Phoebe don't end up together after nine seasons of being just friends?
Turns out, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc wondered the same thing as the series wound down — and even pushed to reengineer the story to reflect that they'd actually been hooking up since day one.
"Towards the end we actually pitched the idea that Joey and Phoebe had been having casual sex the entire time," LeBlanc recently told People. "We'd go back and shoot all the historical scenes and just before a moment that everyone recognizes, there's Joey and Phoebe coming out of a broom closet together. But they were like, 'Nah.'"
So, there's the truth: Phoebe and Joey could have gotten together. But the powers-that-be quashed the idea. Fingers crossed we'll get more details on how all of this would have gone down during the upcoming Friends cast reunion on NBC.
